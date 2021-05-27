Delhi HC to Hear Plea on Media Trial in Sushil Kumar Case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday agreed to examine a plea seeking to restrain the media from sensationalizing Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar's trial in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old wrestler.

The plea was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh. The court agreed to hear the matter on May 28.

The plea moved by a law student claimed that Kumar's career and reputation was tarnished by the media reporting against him in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler.