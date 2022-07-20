CWG 2022: Perfect Chance for Wrestlers Vinesh and Sakshi to Regain Lost Touch

He recently underwent a few medical tests, and the results restored his confidence that his body is not in danger of breaking down, if pushed. He can afford to go all out at the CWG, where wrestling powerhouses like Iran, Russia, Japan and Kazakhstan do not compete.

Only Canadian and Nigerian wrestlers can put up some serious challenge before the Indians, who have been dominating this quadrennial event for years now.

The 28-year-old Bajrang would like to get that element of attack back in his game. His biggest strength has always been his immense stamina. He keeps a lot in his tank and has literally ruled the latter half of the bouts with his enviable endurance.