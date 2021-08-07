Bajrang Wins Bronze at Tokyo Olympics; India Equal 2012 London Games' Tally

The Indian found a way through and had Niyazbekov on the mat as he wrestled him to the mat and repeated that soon after to race away to a 6-0 lead.

The Indian was not going to give it away and didn’t let Niyazbekov get an inch in the rest of the bout as he picked up more points to make it an 8-0 win.

Bajrang looked a more aggressive wrestler in the Bronze medal game than in the semi-final.

In his 2020 Tokyo Olympics campaign, Bajrang defeated Ernazar Akmataliev, defeated Morteza Ghiasi Cheka and lost to Haji Aliyev in the semi-final.