Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Return to Top Spot in World Rankings

Vinesh, meanwhile, won gold without dropping a single point throughout the tournament, beating Canada's Diana Weicker 4-0 in the final. This is the 26-year-old Asian Games champion's second gold medal in two weeks, having earlier won the 53 kg title in the Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial tournament in Kiev, Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Sumit Malik won bronze in the 125 kg category and jumped to fourth in the rankings. He gained nine points after coming into the tournament ranked 44. Naveen Mor rose to fourth in the Greco-Roman 130 kg category after winning bronze in Rome.

Sarita Mor rose to 2nd in the women's 57 kg rankings after winning silver while Anshu Malik got up to fifth from eighth in the same weight class.