Bajrang Punia Set to Make Comeback 13 Months After Last Big Outing

The Olympic-bound athlete also has had his camp sanctioned for an additional one month at an approximate cost of Rs. 11.65 lakhs. This decision was taken at the Mission Olympic Cell meeting that took place last week, informed SAI on Tuesday.

"All facilities here are available, there is a gym, moreover I am getting very good sparring partners. The college boys who train here are good as well. I am getting access to everything I need to improve my level," said Punia.

The 26-year-old had already been training in the US from December 4 and had travelled there with his coach Emzarios Bentinidis and physio Dhananjay. With the training camp now being extended, it will take place till the first week of February.

"The quality of sparring partners here is very good. In India I am normally training with 74 kg and 79 kg category wrestlers but here I am getting to train with my own weight category," said Punia.

The ace wrestler had earned a quota for the Tokyo Olympics in September 2019 after winning a bronze medal at the World Championships.