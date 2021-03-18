Bajrang Punia is 1st Elite Indian Athlete to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

“Think all athletes should consult their doctors and their coaches before taking the decision (on getting inoculated). It’s an individual decision to be taken by every athlete. I won’t tell anyone to take the vaccine or won’t tell anyone to not take it as well.”

Bajrang getting the vaccine is in line with the Indian government’s policy that athletes will be vaccinated before the Olympics and the Paralympics.

International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach had however said that vaccination for athletes coming to Tokyo for the Olympics and Paralympics is not a must. However, Bach clarified that the IOC encourages that athletes get vaccinated if the option is available to them in their country.