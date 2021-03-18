Bajrang Punia is 1st Elite Indian Athlete to Get COVID-19 Vaccine
IOC’s Thomas Bach had said that vaccination for athletes coming to Tokyo for Olympics & Paralympics isn’t a must.
Ace Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia is now the first high-profile athlete to have received the COVID-19. Bajrang, one of India’s best medal hopes for the Tokyo Olympics later this year, said he had been given the first dose. However, where and when remains unknown.
“I have already received the first dose of the vaccine, and I will try to get the second dose after the Asian Championships (which are to be held in Kazakhstan’s Almaty from 9-11 April),” Bajrang was quoted as saying by Firstpost.
“Think all athletes should consult their doctors and their coaches before taking the decision (on getting inoculated). It’s an individual decision to be taken by every athlete. I won’t tell anyone to take the vaccine or won’t tell anyone to not take it as well.”
Bajrang getting the vaccine is in line with the Indian government’s policy that athletes will be vaccinated before the Olympics and the Paralympics.
International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach had however said that vaccination for athletes coming to Tokyo for the Olympics and Paralympics is not a must. However, Bach clarified that the IOC encourages that athletes get vaccinated if the option is available to them in their country.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.