Asian Wrestling C’ship Will Help Prepare for Olympics: Ravi Dahiya

Gunning for an Olympic gold, World Championship bronze medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya says his main priority will be to stay injury-free and put up a good show at the Asian Wrestling Championships to prepare for the Tokyo Games.

"I am aiming for a gold at the Olympics and the Asian Wrestling Championships will help me prepare better ahead of Tokyo. I plan to keep working hard and not be a victim of any injury," said the former U-23 World Championship silver medallist.

The Asian Wrestling Championships will be held in the national capital from 18 to 23 February and Dahiya said he is working on his leg defence ahead of the tournament.