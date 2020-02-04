Asian Wrestling C’ship Will Help Prepare for Olympics: Ravi Dahiya
Gunning for an Olympic gold, World Championship bronze medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya says his main priority will be to stay injury-free and put up a good show at the Asian Wrestling Championships to prepare for the Tokyo Games.
"I am aiming for a gold at the Olympics and the Asian Wrestling Championships will help me prepare better ahead of Tokyo. I plan to keep working hard and not be a victim of any injury," said the former U-23 World Championship silver medallist.
The Asian Wrestling Championships will be held in the national capital from 18 to 23 February and Dahiya said he is working on his leg defence ahead of the tournament.
"I am having some drawbacks in my leg defence and I am working especially hard in that area. I need to be stronger on my legs, which will help me defeat my opponents easily,” said the 23-year-old Dahiya, who won a gold in the 61kg at Rome Ranking series.
Talking about his opponents, Dahiya said, "Iran's Reza Ahmedali Atrinagharchi will be a strong opponent to look out. Apart from Iran, Japan, Uzbekistan, and Korea will also be tough. In the Tokyo Olympics, Russia's Zavur Uguev will be a tough contender."
He is currently training in Russia under coach Murad Gaidarov.
"Coach Murad is training me in every way possible. He is putting new challenges before me every day and it's making me stronger as a wrestler and improving my techniques," he added.
