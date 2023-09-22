Antim Panghal Wins Bronze at World C'ship, Bags Paris Olympics Quota

On her senior World Championships debut, Indian wrestler Antim Panghal clinched a bronze medal and confirmed a 2024 Paris Olympic quota, registering a dominant win over European champion Jonna Malmgren of Sweden in 53 kg category bout, on Thursday.

The two-time U20 world champion was at her absolute best as she secured a 16-6 win via technical superiority (TSU) to pocket her maiden senior World Championships medal.