Winning Medals While Studying, Wrestling's New Star Anshu Malik Is Doing It All

It is this fierce drive that has been a consistent thread in her career of eight years. While being aware of Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat’s places in Wrestling’s Hall of Fame, Anshu Malik has done well to stay away from distractions by retaining a sharp focus on being in the best competitive shape and frame of mind.

As PTI reported last year – when Anshu qualified for the Olympic Games – when she was 12, she was adamant that she be admitted to the Chaudhary Bharat Singh Memorial Sports School in Nidani in Haryana’s Jind district, to train as a wrestler. Her father, Dharamvir Malik, a former wrestler, saw merit in that argument very early on and backed her.

It now seems a natural progression that within four years, she moved from Nidani to find a home in Sports Authority of India, Lucknow, where she has been a regular part of the National Camps.

After winning a 60kg class silver in the Asian Cadet Championships, she claimed bronze in the World Cadet Championship in Tbilisi in 2016. She changed the colour of the medal to gold the following year in Athens.

Anshu did well to avert one of India’s long-standing issues of athletes losing their way after early success. It is a measure of how rooted she has been in her quest to earn greater glory that even after all these years of staying away from home, she has remained just as determined, if not more.