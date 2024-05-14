2024 Paris Olympics: As Turmoil Subsides, 6 Indian Wrestlers Emerge With Quotas

Young Reetika Hooda has won all of her eight bouts in the 2024 season, on the back of a bronze medal triumph at the Asian Championships. Albeit, neither of those achievements might have garnered her the deserved recognition, and she would have been lingering in the shadows, had it not been for her performance at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers.

The group that she was placed in at the tournament in Bishkek seemed daunting. She had to compete against two Asian Games medallists – Wang Juan and Hwang Eun-ju, and a World Championships medallist – Enkh-Amaryn Davaanasan.

Yet, Reetika defeated all three of them, and then Chinese Taipei’s Chang Hui-tsz in the knockout to earn an Olympics quota.