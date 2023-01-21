Wrestlers Call Off Protest Against WFI After Meeting With Sports Minister

Indian wrestlers called off their protest late on Friday evening after a second meeting at the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's residence in the national capital.

The meeting lasted beyond midnight, following which wrestler Bajrang Punia announced to the media that the other wrestlers are calling off the protest after assurance of action from Thakur against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The wrestlers have been staging a protest since Wednesday, accusing WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment of women wrestlers, sponsorship fund embezzlement, and athletes' mismanagement.

"After receiving the assurance from our Sports Minister, we have decided to call off the protest," said Punia.