Wrestler Sushil Kumar Shifted to Tihar Jail From Mandoli
Sushil Kumar and Ajay had been arrested on 23 May in Delhi in connection with the Chhatrasal stadium murder case.
Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has been moved to Tihar Jail from Mandoli, with a Delhi court extending the judicial custody by 14 more days.
Sushil and Ajay Kumar had been arrested on 23 May in Delhi in connection with the Chhatrasal stadium murder case which led to the death of Sagar Dhankar.
Delhi Police has sent Sushil to Tihar Jail No. 2. Sushil faces charges of murder, culpable homicide and
Sushil and his associates, allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankhar and two of his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of 4 and 5 May over an alleged property dispute.
Dhankar, 23, succumbed to the injuries later.
Police has alleged Sushil Kumar the “main culprit and mastermind” of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.
