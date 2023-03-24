WPL 2023: Meet UP Warriorz's Deepti Sharma and Mentor Lisa Sthalekar
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz are playing Mumbai Indians for a spot in the final.
One of the three teams to advance from the league stage of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023, UP Warriorz are taking on Mumbai Indians in Friday's Eliminator, for a place on Sunday's final.
The Quint caught up with the team's vice-captain Deepti Sharma and mentor Lisa Sthalekar ahead of the knockouts and talked to them about being a part of the inaugural season of the WPL, the benefits of the league to India's domestic players and got some insights in their team members!
Watch the full video above.
Topics: WPL 2023
