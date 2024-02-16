World Team TT Championships: India Women Lose to China 2-3 in Group 1 Opener

The Indian women’s team went down 2-3 to China after putting up a valiant show in its opening tie in the preliminary round Group 1 of the World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals 2024 on Friday.

At the World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals, each tie consists of a maximum of five singles matches. The first team to win three matches wins the tie.

Ayhika Mukherjee, who won the bronze medal at the Asian Games last year in doubles, gave India a fiery start as she stunned World No.1 and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Sun Yingsha 3-1 (12-10, 2-11, 13-11, 11-6) in the opening rubber.

India’s top-ranked singles player at world No. 36 Manika Batra, then lost 1-3 (3-11, 8-11, 15-13, 7-11) to world No.4 Wang Manyu in the second match of the tie as China levelled the score.