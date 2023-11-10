ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

World Cup 2023 Points Table: South Africa Won by Five Wickets; Check Table Here

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Take a look at the winning team today and the total points here.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
World Cup
1 min read
World Cup 2023 Points Table: South Africa Won by Five Wickets; Check Table Here
The ICC Men's World Cup 2023 formally started on 5 October and is going on in full swing. The World Cup 2023 points table is updated after every match based on the points gained by the winning team. According to the latest official details, the Afghanistan vs South Africa match took place today, Friday, 10 November. We will bring you the latest points table and updates after every match so that interested fans can stay updated.

The Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 was played in Ahmedabad. The match started at 2 pm IST and Afghanistan chose to bat first. The World Cup 2023 points table is updated now and interested cricket fans should go through the latest updates. It is important to stay updated so you can know the top teams.

Top Run Scorers and Wicket Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023; Updated List

In the match on Friday, 10 November, South Africa beat Afghanistan by five wickets. Now, you can go through the table to know the top teams and their total points. One should note that India is leading the table.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Top Teams After AFG vs SA Match Today

Here is the updated Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after the Afghanistan vs South Africa match on Friday:

TeamPlayedWonLostN/RTiedNET RRPoints
India880002.45616
South Africa972001.26114
Australia862000.86112
New Zealand954000.74310
Pakistan844000.0368
Afghanistan94500-0.3368
England82600-0.8854
Bangladesh82600-1.1424
Sri Lanka92700-1.1494
Netherlands82600-1.6354
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: Where To Watch SA vs AFG World Cup?

