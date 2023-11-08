ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

World Cup 2023 Points Table: England Defeated Netherlands Today; Check Details

ICC Men's World Cup 2023 Points Table: Look at the updated table after the England vs Netherlands match here.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
World Cup
1 min read
The ICC Men's World Cup 2023 match on Wednesday, 8 November, was played between England and Netherlands. It is important to note that the England vs Netherlands match began at 2 pm IST. The ongoing tournament officially started on 5 October, and will end on 19 November. Cricket fans should keep a close eye on the World Cup 2023 points table to know the position of the teams. The table is updated after every match based on the winning teams.

The England vs Netherlands ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday took place at the MCA International Stadium, Pune. The World Cup 2023 points table is updated here after the latest match. Cricket fans should go through the top teams and the points. Read till the end to know the details after every match and stay informed.

In the England vs Netherlands match on Wednesday, 8 November, England beat Netherlands by 160 runs. It is important to note that India and South Africa are the top two teams with the highest points on the table.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated Teams After ENG vs NED match

Here is the updated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after the England vs Netherlands match on Wednesday:

TeamPlayedWonLostN/RTiedNET RRPoints
India880002.45616
South Africa862001.37612
Australia862000.86112
New Zealand844000.3988
Pakistan844000.0368
Afghanistan84400-0.3388
England82600-0.8854
Bangladesh82600-1.1424
Sri Lanka82600-1.164
Netherlands82600-1.6354
