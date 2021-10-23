Pakistan Team Possess Players Who Can Change The Match at Any Time: Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli believes that Pakistan possess players who can change the game anytime. He also said that against teams like Pakistan, one has to put out their best possible plan and execute it well.

India start their ICC men's T20 World Cup campaign in a high-octane 'Super 12' match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. India have a 5-0 record against Pakistan in men's T20 World Cups.

"According to me, Pakistan team is very strong and has been a strong team for long. You have to play your best cricket against them as they have a lot of talent. They possess players who can change the game anytime. Against teams like them, you have to bring your best plan forward and make sure that the plan is executed well. The more consistently we play, the more pressure we are able to create on the opposition. So, definitely, we have to bring out A-game forward," said Kohli in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.