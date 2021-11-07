T20 WC: An Early Exit, Ageing Stars, and Lots to Work on For West Indies Cricket

However, Pollard's comment after the 20-run defeat against Sri Lanka on Thursday was an eye-opener for cricket administrators in the Caribbean

The attacking batsman asked Cricket West Indies (CWI) to start another tournament, other than the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), in order to unearth "new talents" after bowing out of the race for a semifinal berth.

"One of the things for us that we need to do, especially in the Caribbean, is we need to have another tournament other than CPL (Caribbean Premier League), where we can unearth new talents," said Pollard.

The 34-year Pollard, who himself was plagued by poor form in the tournament, highlighted that with little or no infusion of new talent, the same players were being "recycled" time and again.

"When we had the Caribbean T20, that was an opportunity for people to bring new talents from different parts of the Caribbean and we are able to have a sort of nucleus for this last generation also but with the inception since CPL come in, yes, it's a franchise-base system, but we have only the opportunity to sort of recycle the same players over and over and over again.

"So it's something we need to look at but there are some cricketers and a lot of young cricketers looking forward to playing and contributing to the West Indies cricket. It's something for me personally I'm excited about and it's the end of a generation but there's a lot of conversations that need to take place of how you're going to make a transformation from the club cricket, or even CPL into international cricket because there's a big step up," said Pollard.

"I think in between there, what we need is another tournament. If you look around the world, there are other teams, and for us I'm looking forward to it and I'm very, very excited. Hopefully we can find the right mix of these young guys coming up and making us step up and hopefully come in and contributing to the success in West Indies cricket," he added.