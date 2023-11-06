(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
In Photos: With Masks on, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh Train for WC Match in Delhi
In photos: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh players trained with masks on for Monday's World Cup match in New Delhi.
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
×
×