Pakistan vs. Australia World Cup 2023: When & Where To Watch AUS Vs. PAK Live

Pakistan vs. Australia World Cup 2023: Check the time, venue, and live streaming details

Shivangani Singh
Published
World Cup
1 min read
Pakistan vs. Australia World Cup 2023: When & Where To Watch AUS Vs. PAK Live
Australia vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Both Australia and Pakistan will be facing each other today, 20 October 2023 for the 18th match of the tournament. Both the teams have had an average performance in the tournament to date. Both the teams have played 3 matches in total. Pakistan ranks fourth on the points table with 2 wins while Australia is 6th on the table with 1 win. These two teams were the branded favorites before the World Cup began but have looked far from their best.

Now, let's have a look at the date, time, venue, and live-streaming details of the Australia vs. Pakistan World Cup 2023 match.

Pakistan vs. Australia World Cup 2023: Date & Time

The Pakistan vs. Australia ODI World Cup match will be played today, Friday, 20 October 2023. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST while the toss will take place at 1:30 PM IST

Pakistan vs. Australia World Cup 2023: Venue

The Pakistan vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Pakistan vs. Australia World Cup 2023: Live Telecast

The Pakistan vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Pakistan vs. Australia World Cup 2023: Live Streaming Online

All the matches of the World Cup, including Pakistan vs Australia, will be live-streamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

