Pakistan vs. Afghanistan World Cup 2023: When & Where To Watch PAK vs AFG Live

Pakistan vs. Afghanistan World Cup 2023: Check the date, time, venue, squad, and live streaming details

Shivangani Singh
Published
World Cup
1 min read
Pakistan will be facing Afghanistan today, 22 October 2023 for the 22nd match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.  This is the fifth match of both the teams that they will be playing in the tournament. Pakistan is in the 5th position on the points table while Afghanistan is at the bottom of the table. This will be an important match for Afghanistan and let's see if they can move up in the table and improve their rank or not.

Now, let's have a look at the squad, venue, date and time, and live-streaming details of Pakistan vs. Afghanistan World Cup 2023.

Pakistan vs. Afghanistan, World Cup 2023: Squad

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz/Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Afghanistan- Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan vs. Afghanistan, World Cup 2023: Date & Time

Pakistan vs. Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match will be played today, 22 October 2023 at 2 PM IST and the toss will take place at 1:30 PM.

Pakistan vs. Afghanistan, World Cup 2023: Venue

Pakistan vs. Afghanistan ICC World Cup match will be played today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Pakistan vs. Afghanistan, World Cup 2023: Live Telecast

Pakistan vs. Afghanistan ICC World Cup match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Pakistan vs. Afghanistan, World Cup 2023: Live Streaming

The Pakistan vs. Afghanistan ICC World Cup match will be live-streamed online on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.

