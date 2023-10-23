Pakistan vs. Afghanistan World Cup 2023: When & Where To Watch PAK vs AFG Live

Pakistan will be facing Afghanistan today, 22 October 2023 for the 22nd match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. This is the fifth match of both the teams that they will be playing in the tournament. Pakistan is in the 5th position on the points table while Afghanistan is at the bottom of the table. This will be an important match for Afghanistan and let's see if they can move up in the table and improve their rank or not.

Now, let's have a look at the squad, venue, date and time, and live-streaming details of Pakistan vs. Afghanistan World Cup 2023.