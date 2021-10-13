T20 WC: Despite All the Volatility, Semi-Final Chances Look Bright for Pakistan

Marred Build-up to T20 WC

It has been tough going for the Men in Green in the lead up to the T20 World Cup. The team was set to play 12 T20 Internationals between 28 July and the beginning of the World Cup, but it ultimately that was not to be.

First, their five-match T20 series against West Indies was curtailed to four matches due to a mild COVID-19 outbreak. A result was possible in only one of the four matches, which Pakistan won by 7 runs, with the remaining matches being washed out.

Just minutes before the beginning of their five-match T20 series against New Zealand, the Kiwis pulled out, citing a security threat. England followed suit, cancelling their two T20Is right before the World Cup.

Although there has been some stiff competition in the country's domestic T20 tournament, the National T20 Cup, there is nothing like international cricket and Pakistan will go into the World Cup slightly underprepared.