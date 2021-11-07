Not Retired Yet, Confirms Chris Gayle But Also Hints That The End Is Near

In the run-up to the T20 World Cup, the 'Universe Boss' has been dealing with the trauma of a sick father.

"Most people didn't even know since the first game of the World Cup my dad has been ill so I have to rush back to Jamaica tonight (Saturday night), see what the doctors have to say about him. He's batting well, he's 91 years old, but he's been struggling a bit. I have to go back home.

"Sometimes as a player we play through a lot of things and we don't really express these things. We're here to do a job. Those are the behind the scenes, what you have to deal with as a player and then come and perform," said Gayle.

Gayle also delved into the amount of hard work that goes on behind the scenes.

"I'm a very determined person. I work hard. A lot of people don't see the hard work, but I work hard in silence. I'm a talent and I use it wisely. I grew up from nothing to something. I didn't have anything; I didn't have the luxury when I was growing up so I used those things to motivate me as well. Start my career, 'Mum I'll get you a house', when I make the first money, I'll buy a car. Those are the things that keep you going. With the stability and the mental strength I have, that carried me right through 20-odd years of playing for the West Indies and playing around the world as well.

"At no time I felt like I'll actually reach the bar, that I'm bigger or better than anyone else. I was very humble with it as well. I just give thanks to the almighty to actually be standing here telling you all these things."