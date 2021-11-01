New Zealander Ish Sodhi Demolished India with Lessons Learnt on YouTube

Inderbir Singh Sodhi, or just Ish Sodhi. Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his team will remember the name for years to come after what the 29-year-old New Zealand spinner of Indian origin did to the side in the do-or-die clash of the T20 World Cup on Sunday evening.

The tall leg-spinner not only snuffed out India's challenge with his tight bowling -- conceding 17 runs in his four overs -- he also took the prized wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, to restrict the 2007 T20 World Cup champions to a paltry 110, which the Black Caps chased down in 14.3 overs for the loss of two wickets.

Come to think of it, the Ludhiana-born spinner, who has honed his skills watching YouTube videos of Shane Warne and Anil Kumble, achieved the feat on his birthday.