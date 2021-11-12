Mohammad Rizwan Was in ICU Before 2021 T20 World Cup S/F Against Australia

He was discharged from hospital on the morning of the semi-final, helping Pakistan to 176/4 before Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis fought back to get Australia home with an over to spare.

"Mohammad Rizwan developed a severe chest infection on 9th of November after which he was admitted to the hospital," Pakistan's doctor Najeebullah Soomro said after the match.

"He spent two nights in the ICU recovering. He made an incredible recovery and was deemed fit before the match.

"We can see his great determination and tenacity that shows his spirit of performing for the country. And we can see how he performed today.”

While his innings, Rizwan also took a knock on the helmet from a Mitchell Starc bouncer, but shook it off to put on a fantastic performance.