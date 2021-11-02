Mahela Questions Virat's Decision to Make Ishan Kishan Open in Rohit's Place

Jayawardene, who is IPL side Mumbai Indians' chief coach, a team led by Rohit Sharma, said that, "You can be flexible. But not with your top-three batters.

"I think most teams if you take, you don't have too much flexibility in that top three. They are settled. They are the ones who are going to give you that initial tempo, who are going to go about things. And then you have that guy at No. 3 who is going to glue things together and bat in both halves of the innings and the rest of the guys are the ones who will probably get floated in and around," Jayawardene told ESPNcricinfo on Tuesday.

Jayawardene felt that India shouldn't have tinkered with Rohit Sharma's slot at the top of the order as that's the role he has been playing all along.

"That's the role he plays in T20 cricket and Virat Kohli is either an opener or No. 3. I think KL Rahul would have been able to play that No. 4 role because he has that ability to change and adapt.

"In an ideal scenario, if India had a good start and had a settled thing, even Rishabh Pant could have batted No. 4 -- given they (New Zealand) had a left-arm spinner (Mitchell Santner) and a leg-spinner (Ish Sodhi), he would have got more licence to then play knowing that he had two-three batters behind him," said Jayawardene.