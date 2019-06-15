Memorable Moments From India vs Pakistan World Cup Encounters

It is never a dull day when the two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, lock horns with each other in the World Cup or in any ICC tournament. Emotions are at peak during these encounters and understandably so, considering the political tensions existing between the two countries ever since the Partition in 1947.

The intensity of this clash has increased even further ever since the two countries cut bilateral cricketing ties with each other back in 2008.

India and Pakistan have been playing against one another only in ICC tournaments since then and hence, people on the two sides of the border remain glued to their television sets, leaving all their day-to-day activities behind, just to be a witness to this epic encounter.