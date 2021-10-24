India vs Pakistan Squads: India Playing Hardik Pandya, Pak Leave Out Haider Ali

"We are pretty happy with setting the target. We would have bowled first too, but the toss is not in your control. We are pretty balanced with our squad and you need to be prepared for it. We need to stay as professional as possible. We need to stay focussed on the processes. Everyone watches it closely all over the world. We need to ensure we don't get too emotional. The pitch looks very different. Evenly rolled and there is no grass at all which was the case during the IPL. We expect the pitch to stay good all through and set a good total," Virat at the toss.

Pakistan had named their 12 on the eve of the match and skipper Babar says they have left out Haider Ali tonight.

"We'll look to take early wickets and put pressure. Dew is also a factor. We have had good practice sessions and are confident about our preparations. Pakistan's bowlers are known to trouble other teams but I am confident about our batting too," Azam said.