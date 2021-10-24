India vs Pakistan: Captain Kohli Looking to Maintain India's Unbeaten Record

In 1998, Sharjah witnessed a run-storm that to this day gives goosebumps to cricket fanatics. The footage of that historic knock, when Sachin Tendulkar smashed Australian bowlers to all parts of the ground, has millions of views on YouTube.

The game turned into a nightmare for spin wizard Shane Warne and it was later reported that the Australian spent some sleepless nights following the punishment, but Warne, to this date, denies it.

After 23 years, another cricketing feast is expected in the UAE with India taking on Pakistan in Dubai in the 2021 T20 World Cup match on Sunday.