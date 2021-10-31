India vs NZ T20 World Cup LIVE: India Asked to Bat First; Ishan & Shardul Play
2021 T20 World Cup: The match is a virtual knock-out with both India and New Zealand having lost to Pakistan.
Kohli: We Would Have Bowled First
“We would have bowled first as well. We need a solid start and have wickets in hand to get those extra 20-25 runs are the learnings from the last game. We do have the bowling line-up to take wickets, but when you don't have runs on the board one partnership can take the game away from you. We understand that and plans are there to get those extra runs. It's ridiculous, we are playing twice in 10 days. Too long a break, but yeah, the guys have recovered well. Had good practice sessions, are itching to go out on the field, which is a good thing. When you have so many days off you want to get on the park and get into the groove. It's another opportunity to come out and correct the mistakes. Two changes. One forced, Surya has a lower back spasm, so Ishan Kishan will replace him and open the batting. Shardul Thakur replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar,” Kohli said at the toss.
Teams
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips(w), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult
India Make 2 Changes
India have had to bring in Ishan Kishan for Suryakumar Yadav, and he will open the batting. Shardul Thakur replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Toss: India Bat First
Kane Williamson won the toss for New Zealand and asked India to bat first in Dubai. India, who batted first against Pakistan too, would have preferred to bowl first said Virat Kohli.
It's match 2 for both sides and they started with a loss to Pakistan.
Will India Make Any Changes?
There were doubts initially on Hardik Pandya's fitness, but reports from the stadium suggest he was among the bowlers who marked his run up before the toss. Shardul Thakur is reported to be marking his run up as well.
That makes life very different for Virat Kohli as captain!
