Here's What Needs to Happen For India to Qualify for Semi-Final of T20 World Cup
India have just one more Group 2 match left, against Namibia on Monday.
Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja finished with identical hauls of 3/15 while KL Rahul scored an 18-ball half century as India defeated Scotland by 8 wickets on Friday night in Dubai to stay in contention for a spot in the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup.
The victory was India's second in four matches and now moves them up to the third spot in the Group 2 standings, and that's where things get interesting.
Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-finals and with only two teams progressing from each group, it is now down to Afghanistan, New Zealand and India to fight it out for the second spot.
Each of the three teams have played four matches each and as of Friday night, New Zealand are placed second behind Pakistan, after winning three matches so far - against India, Namibia and Scotland. India is third and Afghanistan fourth.
Sunday is when India's fate could be sealed, with Virat Kohli and his team not even playing on the day.
Afghanistan and New Zealand face-off in Sunday's afternoon fixture and if the Kiwis win the game, it will be the end of India's campaign even before their final Group 2 fixture against Namibia on Monday.
A New Zealand win will take the team to 8 points and even if India were to win their final match, they can only climb to 6 points at most meaning their fate now almost fully depends on the result of Sunday's afternoon match.
After the initial defeats at the hands of Pakistan and New Zealand, India have picked up their game and have beaten Afghanistan and Scotland comprehensively to ensure that their net run rate is the best among the three teams still in contention.
India is currently placed at +1.619 after they chased down Scotland's 85 with 81 balls to spare. New Zealand's net run rate is +1.277 while Afghanistan's is +1.481.
