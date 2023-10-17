ICC World Cup 2023: Australia Lose Authority – What’s Wrong With 5-Time Champs?

After 14 out of 45 group-stage matches of the ICC World Cup 2023, five-time champions Australia find themselves scuffling at the eighth position on the points table. The final verdict is still many miles away, yet, the dearth of 'spark' in the Australian team – something the five-time champions have always had in abundance – is clearly evident by now.
Barring the win against Sri Lanka, the Aussies have looked unconvincing, suffering consecutive defeats at the hands of South Africa and hosts India. No particular department can be held responsible – faltering batting displays with middle-order collapses, below par fielding and an average output from the spinners have all contributed to the team looking un-Australia.
In their opening game against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, despite the track being harsh on batters, losing five wickets for 30 after once being 110/2 is unjustified. The clash against South Africa, too, was a one-sided affair with the Kangaroos allowing runs at an alarming rate. To make matters worse, Pat Cummins' team dropped six catches.
On 16 October, Australia chased down Sri Lanka's sub-par 209 on a challenging Lucknow pitch with their staunch bowling masterclass that saw leg-spinner Adam Zampa claim four wickets, while skipper Cummins and Mitchell Starc each claimed two.
This victory might make it seem like Australia are now a title contender, but in reality, they aren't looking anything like one. Here are a few factors that are hindering Australia to come out as the formidable force they’re recognised as at the big stage:
Over-Reliance on the Warner-Smith Duo
For all the young batch of Australian cricketers who inspire confidence with their razzmatazz, they have been desperately reliant on the veteran duo of David Warner and Steve Smith. Neither, however, has looking convincing so far, with both having scored only 65 runs in three games – ultimately resulting in a collective batting failure.
In their campaign opener against India, the two got off to decent starts, before losing their wickets to spinners. Warner was caught & bowled by left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, while Smith lost his wicket to a Ravindra Jadeja stunner.
While Warner's 41 against India can still be praised for showing resilience on a difficult surface, there is but no justification to hide the performances in the last couple of matches, where he scored a combined 41 runs.
Faltering Middle-Order
This is a trickle-down issue, wherein any and every failure of David Warner and Steve Smith is imminently followed by a collapse of Australia's middle-order.
Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis – two players who were expected to lead the middle-order, being renowned names in the Indian Premier League (IPL) – have scored a combined 74 runs.
Josh Inglis, who replaced Alex Carey in the starting XI, did look decent against Sri Lanka, but he had played only three matches in India before this tournament.
Physical Exhaustion
The Australian team arrived at the World Cup on the back of a tiring schedule. They have played four Tests in India, a physically demanding Ashes tour, and several white-ball series and the end of the last home summer.
Nine members of Australia's World Cup squad played in India earlier this year, while 11 were in England for the World Test Championship final and the Ashes. The IPL featured seven players. Notably, three players were involved in all of the aforementioned events.
Lack of Spin Options
Australia had initially named two specialist spinners in the team, but in a move that did not seem to make sense then, and surely doesn't seem to make sense now, they replaced Ashton Agar with a batter in Marnus Labuschagne following the former's injury.
The lone specialist spinner is Adam Zampa, with only Glenn Maxwell to partner him. Australia's lack of spin options was evident on the turner in Chennai, and it might, or rather, will, be laid bare again.
