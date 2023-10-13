Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: New Zealand On Top With 6 Points

ICC World Cup 2023 Updated points table: Today Bangladesh locked horns with New Zealand in the 10th ICC World Cup 2023 match and New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets with a run rate of +1.604. With this, New Zealand again came back on the top of the table with 3 wins while Bangladesh remains in the same position.
Have a look at the full Cricket World Cup 2023 Updated Points Table below.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Today After Bangladesh vs. New Zealand
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Run Rate
|Points
|1
|New Zealand
|3
|3
|0
|1.604
|6
|2
|South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|2.36
|4
|3
|India
|2
|2
|0
|1.5
|4
|4
|Pakistan
|2
|2
|0
|0.927
|4
|5
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0.553
|2
|6
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|2
|-0.699
|2
|7
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|-1.161
|0
|8
|Netherlands
|2
|0
|2
|-1.8
|0
|9
|Australia
|2
|0
|2
|-1.846
|0
|10
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|-1.907
|0
