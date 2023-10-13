ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: New Zealand On Top With 6 Points

ICC World Cup 2023 updated Points Table:

Shivangani Singh
Published
World Cup
1 min read
ICC World Cup 2023 Updated points table: Today Bangladesh locked horns with New Zealand in the 10th ICC World Cup 2023 match and New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets with a run rate of +1.604. With this, New Zealand again came back on the top of the table with 3 wins while Bangladesh remains in the same position.

Have a look at the full Cricket World Cup 2023 Updated Points Table below.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Today After Bangladesh vs. New Zealand

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostRun RatePoints
1New Zealand3301.6046
2South Africa2202.364
3India2201.54
4Pakistan2200.9274
5England2110.5532
6Bangladesh312-0.6992
7Sri Lanka202-1.1610
8Netherlands202-1.80
9Australia202-1.8460
10Afghanistan202-1.9070
