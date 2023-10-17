ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Netherlands At 9th Rank After NED vs. SA Match

Shivangani Singh
Published
World Cup
1 min read
Netherlands and South Africa played in the 15th match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 in Dharamshala at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday, 17 October 2023. The Netherlands lost its two opening matches whereas South Africa won both of its two opening matches.

South Africa lost today's match against the Netherlands team by 38 runs. Also, it is the first match won by Netherlands. Let's have a look at the complete ICC World Cup 2023 points table below.

ICC Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 Updated After Netherlands vs. South Africa Match

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostRun RatePoints
1India3301.8216
2New Zealand3301.6046
3South Africa3211.3854
4Pakistan321-0.1374
5England312-0.0842
6Afghanistan312-0.6522
7Bangladesh312-0.6992
8Australia312-0.7342
9Netherlands312-0.9932
10Sri Lanka303-1.5320
