ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: India At the Top After Defeating South Africa

Check the complete Cricket World Cup 2023 points table today after India vs South Africa match

Shivangani Singh
Published
World Cup
1 min read
ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: India At the Top After Defeating South Africa
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

India and South Africa, two of the strongest teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 locked horns in a super match today, Sunday, 5 November 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it was one of the most exciting games between the two cricketing giants. India and South Africa have been the top two teams on the ICC World Cup 2023 points table. India has been invincible in the World Cup 2023 by winning all eight matches and they also became the first team to qualify for the semifinals. India defeated South Africa by 243 runs and remains at the top of the table.

Also Read

ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Equals Sachin’s 49 ODI Centuries Record on B’Day

ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Equals Sachin’s 49 ODI Centuries Record on B’Day
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table After India vs South Africa Match

PositionTeamsPlayedWonLostRun ratePoints
1India8802.45616
2South Africa8621.37612
3Australia7520.92410
4New Zealand8440.3988
5Pakistan8440.0368
6Afghanistan743-0.338
7Sri Lanka725-1.1624
8Netherlands725-1.3984
9Bangladesh716-1.4462
10England716-1.5042
Also Read

ICC World Cup 2023: Every Record Virat Kohli Made With Century Vs South Africa

ICC World Cup 2023: Every Record Virat Kohli Made With Century Vs South Africa

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and world-cup

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×