ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Afghanistan Move To 5th Position

Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Afghanistan moves to fifth rank after defeating the Netherlands

Shivangani Singh
Published
World Cup
1 min read
ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Afghanistan Move To 5th Position
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Netherlands and Afghanistan locked horns with each other in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Lucknow today, Friday, 3 November 2023. Afghanistan successfully dominated the game and defeated the Netherlands team by 7 wickets. Afghanistan moved up to the fifth position with 8 points and the Netherlands remains on the same rank. Check the complete Cricket World Cup 2023 points table below.

Also Read

Hamstring Injury Rules Out New Zealand's Matt Henry Out of ICC World Cup 2023

Hamstring Injury Rules Out New Zealand's Matt Henry Out of ICC World Cup 2023
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 After Netherlands vs Afghanistan Match

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostRun RatePoints
1India7702.10214
2South Africa7612.2912
3Australia6420.978
4New Zealand7430.4848
5Afghanistan743-0.338
6Pakistan734-0.0246
7Sri Lanka725-1.1624
8Netherlands725-1.3984
9Bangladesh716-1.4462
10England615-1.6522
Also Read

India v Sri Lanka Highlights, ICC World Cup 2023: India Trounce SL by 302 Runs

India v Sri Lanka Highlights, ICC World Cup 2023: India Trounce SL by 302 Runs

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and world-cup

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×