ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Players Down With Illness Ahead of Australia Clash

#CWC23 | Abdullah Shafique is currently in quarantine in his room with flu and fever.

The Quint
Updated
World Cup
1 min read
In a major setback for Pakistan, four of their players were diagnosed with fever and flu ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 match against Australia on 20 October at the M Chinnaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Pakistan team was scheduled for a training session on Tuesday morning at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium but it was eventually cancelled in order to give the players ample time to recover for Friday's game.

As per reports, Abdullah Shafique is currently in quarantine in his room with flu and fever, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel and Zaman Khan have also been affected.
Leg spinner Usama Mir was also down with flu during the India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

However, Mir and Afridi have reportedly recovered and are expected to be available for Pakistan's next game against Australia on Friday in Bengaluru. 

The PCB also released an official statement which read as, "Some players got fever in the past few days and most of them have fully recovered from it."

"Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel's observation," it added.

Published: 
