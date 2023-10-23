ICC World Cup 2023: We Did Not Capitalise in the Last 10 Overs, Says Tom Latham

New Zealand captain Tom Latham admitted that his batters failed to capitalise on the platform provided by Daryl Mitchell (130) and Rachin Ravindra (75) and could not score as many runs as they would have liked in the last 10 overs against India in their ICC Men's ODI World Cup match here on Sunday.

After Mitchell and Ravindra shared the 150-run partnership to rescue them from 19/2 New Zealand reached 243/5 but could manage only 273 all out in the end, eventually losing the match by four wickets.