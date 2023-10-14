ICC World Cup 2023: Tried To Make It as Difficult as Possible, Says Bumrah

After playing a crucial hand in India’s comprehensive seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said the bowlers were aware that hard lengths was the way to go with the pitch being on slower side.

The charge of India’s third straight victory on a sluggish pitch with variable bounce was led by Bumrah’s intelligent variations and Kuldeep Yadav’s accurate wrist-spin fetching them figures of 2-19 and 2-35 respectively. Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja also took two scalps each as India bowled out Pakistan for just 191 in 42.5 overs.