ICC World Cup 2023: Tried To Make It as Difficult as Possible, Says Bumrah

After playing a crucial hand in India’s comprehensive seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said the bowlers were aware that hard lengths was the way to go with the pitch being on slower side.
The charge of India’s third straight victory on a sluggish pitch with variable bounce was led by Bumrah’s intelligent variations and Kuldeep Yadav’s accurate wrist-spin fetching them figures of 2-19 and 2-35 respectively. Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja also took two scalps each as India bowled out Pakistan for just 191 in 42.5 overs.
“It felt good. You get to analyse the wicket as soon as possible. We knew the wicket was on the slower side so the hard lengths were the way. We were trying to make it as difficult as possible for the batters. Just the awareness helps. When I was young I used to ask a lot of questions, so that has helped me develop a lot of knowledge. I like to read the wickets and try a lot of options,” said Bumrah in the post-match presentation ceremony, where he was given Player of the Match award in his first ODI on home ground.
Bumrah’s miserly spell of 2-17 included a delightful off-cutter which came in sharply to go past Mohammad Rizwan’s inside edge and hit top of off-stump, something which will be in the mind of Indian viewers for some time.
He went on to castle Shadab Khan with a length ball which straightened off the pitch to hit top of off-stump, something which got him praise from legendary Pakistan fast-bowler Waqar Younis.
“I saw Jaddu's ball was turning, so I count my slower ball as a spinner's slower ball. I thought that can make the run-scoring tough, and it worked (against Rizwan). There was a little phase in there where there was reverse swing.”
“It was an outswinger (against Shadab); I was looking to ball but there was parts of reverse swing happening. I have seen him (Waqar Younis) and Wasim Akram bowl some magical deliveries in my younger days. So to get his nod is great,” he added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)