ICC World Cup 2023: Fans Celebrate ‘Extra Special’ Diwali as India Win Again

The occasion of Diwali was made ‘extra special’ for the Indian fans by their cricket team, who registered a record-breaking ninth consecutive victory in the 2023 ICC World Cup. Against Netherlands, Rohit Sharma’s men secured a 160-run triumph today (12 November).

Opting to bat first, India scored 410 runs in this match as Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul scored centuries in Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. With the ball, India managed to bowl the Dutch out for 250, with captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli picking up one wicket apiece.