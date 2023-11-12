ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICC World Cup 2023: Fans Celebrate ‘Extra Special’ Diwali as India Win Again

#CWC23 | Indian fans' Diwali celebrations were made extra special by #IndianCricketTeam's 160-run win in #INDvNED.

The Quint
Published
World Cup
2 min read
ICC World Cup 2023: Fans Celebrate ‘Extra Special’ Diwali as India Win Again
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The occasion of Diwali was made ‘extra special’ for the Indian fans by their cricket team, who registered a record-breaking ninth consecutive victory in the 2023 ICC World Cup. Against Netherlands, Rohit Sharma’s men secured a 160-run triumph today (12 November).

Opting to bat first, India scored 410 runs in this match as Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul scored centuries in Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. With the ball, India managed to bowl the Dutch out for 250, with captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli picking up one wicket apiece.

Also Read

World Cup 2023: Every Record Broken by Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli vs Netherlands

World Cup 2023: Every Record Broken by Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli vs Netherlands
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Following the match, Indian fans celebrated both the victory and the festival, ahead of the all-important semi-final match against New Zealand. Here’s how the Indian fanbase reacted:
Also Read

In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Iyer & Rahul’s Tons Propel India to 9th Win

In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Iyer & Rahul’s Tons Propel India to 9th Win

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and world-cup

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×