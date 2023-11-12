ICC World Cup 2023: Fans Celebrate ‘Extra Special’ Diwali as India Win Again

The occasion of Diwali was made ‘extra special’ for the Indian fans by their cricket team, who registered a record-breaking ninth consecutive victory in the 2023 ICC World Cup. Against Netherlands, Rohit Sharma’s men secured a 160-run triumph today (12 November).
Opting to bat first, India scored 410 runs in this match as Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul scored centuries in Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. With the ball, India managed to bowl the Dutch out for 250, with captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli picking up one wicket apiece.
Following the match, Indian fans celebrated both the victory and the festival, ahead of the all-important semi-final match against New Zealand. Here’s how the Indian fanbase reacted:
