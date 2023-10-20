ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Hardik Pandya to Miss Sunday's NZ Game, Will Join Team for England Match: BCCI

Hardik Pandya will miss India's ICC World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand on Sunday, BCCI has confirmed.

The Quint
Published
World Cup
1 min read
The BCCI has shared an update on Hardik Pandya after the all-rounder injured his left ankle during the ICC World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh at Pune's MCA on Thursday.

"The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.

He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England," said the note.

Pune: India's Hardik Pandya is helped by teammates after he suffered an injury during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

(Photo: PTI)

The Indian team beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets on Thursday in Pune to maintain their winning run in the ICC World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma's side next face New Zealand on Sunday in Dharamsala in a top of the table clash with both teams having won all four of their matches so far. New Zealand though occupy the number one spot due to their better net run rate.

While Hardik will not make the journey to Himachal Pradesh for that game, the BCCI's note indicates he will be available for the team's sixth league match after that - against defending champions England on 29 October in Lucknow.

