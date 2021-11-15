ICC Should Ensure A Level Playing Field, Says Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has said that the advantage that teams got batting second in the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE is something that the world governing body (ICC) should look into.

The 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup concluded on Sunday, with Australia emerging champions, beating New Zealand by eight wickets in Dubai.

And, one issue that has raised eyebrows is that the team chasing has emerged victorious in 29 out of the 45 matches played in the tournament. The sides batting second won both the semifinals and the final.