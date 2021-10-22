Hoping 5-0 Head-to-Head Record in T20 World Cups Will Become 5-1: Younis Khan

Khan, who captained Pakistan to the 2009 men's T20 World Cup trophy, was of the opinion that the presence of MS Dhoni in the dressing room as a mentor is a huge plus for India in the mega event.

"When you have a player like MS Dhoni in the dressing room, as an opponent you always dread that. Even before in our games, Dhoni has been a big factor, he has the ability to calm the environment and in a high-pressure game that is a huge bonus. Dhoni has won many titles and as a mentor he will be a huge plus for India in the World Cup."

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir praised Indian skipper Virat Kohli by saying that he is aware of how to perform under pressure.

"Virat Kohli is a legend, the way he keeps performing all the time, it is just amazing. India Pakistan match is always high-pressure and. Virat knows how to deliver under pressure."