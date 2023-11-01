David Willey Pens Heartfelt Note as He Announce Retirement Post World Cup

England left-arm pacer David Willey has announced that he will retire from international cricket at the age of 33 after England's final match at the World Cup in India.

It is suggested that Willey’s decision to retire came following the ECB's decision not to offer him a central contract for the 2023-24 cycle.

Willey in his three appearances in the World Cup has taken five wickets with three wickets (KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav) coming in a match against India and has also added 42 runs batting down the order.