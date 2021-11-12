Efficient and Calm: Babar Azam’s New Pakistan Turn a Corner in Their Own Style

Surprised, shocked, and dumb-struck…this was the state of Pakistan’s fans. And this was when they had won every game in their group to march triumphantly into the semi-finals. They were simply not used to a Pakistan team that was so efficient, so calm under pressure, so perfect in all departments. Several would have hoped Pakistan would make it to the last four, but few had dreamt that it would be in such an unequivocal fashion.

Of course, they had no business playing this well. Their lead-up had been as close to imperfect as could be possible. The two incoming tours that were to have provided the team much needed practice ahead of the World Cup had fallen through and they had been forced to play a domestic tournament instead. Even before that, their coaching staff, most notably chief coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis had resigned, and the new coach had not had a single game with his team before the main event.