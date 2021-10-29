T20 World Cup: Warner Smashes Fifty as Australia Defeat Sri Lanka by 7 Wickets

Riding on some fighting knocks by Kusal Perera (35), Charith Asalanka (35) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (33), Sri Lanka posted 154/6 in 20 overs. Mitchell Starc (2/27), Pat Cummins (2/34) and Adam Zampa (2/12) were the wicket-takers for Australia.

Chasing a fighting target for victory, openers Aaron Finch and David Warner gave Australia a flying start, scoring 63 in the Powerplay- the highest in the tournament so far.

However, Wanindu Hasaranga brought Sri Lanka back into the game with twin strikes after the fielding restrictions were lifted, dismissing Finch and Glenn Maxwell in his two successive overs. Hasaranga cramped Finch (37) for room with the googly, who chopped a cut onto his own stumps. In his next over, Maxwell (5), who was promoted up the order to keep the momentum going, holed out in the deep to a good running catch on the boundary by Avishka Fernando.

Warner, who had been under some pressure to find his form, ensured that the two quick wickets did not derail Australia's chase, finding boundaries regularly en route to his fifty. By the time Shanaka dismissed Warner in the 15th over, the asking rate was down to 5 runs per over.

Marcus Stoinis (16) and Steven Smith (28) batted sensibly and made sure that Australia don't lose any wickets further. Stoinis, in particular, smoked two fours and a six to finish things off in style as Australia secured a convincing win over Sri Lanka.