Cricket World Cup: Virat Moves Closer to Sachin's Record With Century vs B'desh

With this knock, Kohli also went past Mahela Jayawardene to become the all-time fourth top-scorer in international cricket. He is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (28,016 runs) and Ricky Ponting (27,483 runs) in this elite list.

Kohli has now scored 26,026 runs in international cricket.

Kohli also overtook Brian Lara and Rohit Sharma to become the fourth highest scorer (1289) in the history of ODI World Cups. He is now behind Sachin Tendulkar (2278 runs), Ricky Ponting (1743 runs) and Kumar Sangakkara (1531 runs)

Virat also moved up to second place in the run-getters list with 259 runs in four innings at an average of 129.50 and strike rate of 90.24, only behind India captain Rohit Sharma (265 runs).