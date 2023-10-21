Cricket World Cup: Jansen's All-Round Show Helps South Africa Humble England

England skipper Jos Buttler asked South Africa to bat first after winning the toss and that proved the biggest mistake of this World Cup for England as they got hammered by the South African batters for 399/7 in 50 overs with Heinrich Klaasen clobbering a sensational 67-ball 109 and Marco Jansen hammering an equally brutal 75 not out off 42 balls after Reeza Hendricks (85 off 75) and Rassie van der Dussen (60 off 61) had laid the foundation for the big score with a well-compiled 121-run partnership for the second wicket.

Brutalised for nearly four hours in the hot and humid conditions, the England batters looked drained off energy while the South African bowlers did not give them any chances as they bowled superb line and length to send back half of the England side back in the pavilion for 67 runs in the 12th over.

The match was as good as over for England by that time.

Gus Atkinson (35 off 21) and Mark Wood (43 not out off 17) lived a charmed life as they blazed to a 70-run partnership off 33 balls for the ninth wicket, blasting nine fours and five sixes between them to give England a semblance of respectability. Both of them enjoyed the tailenders' luck as some of their shots missed the fielders' grasp by centimetres at the boundary rope.

But it was small consolation for England as they succumbed to their worst defeat in ODIs.