Cricket World Cup: India Eye Semis Spot With Sri Lanka Fixture on Thursday

While the team has had a great run so far, winning one more match and getting 14 points will guarantee them a place in the knockout stage. Of course, going into the knockout stage with an all-win record will be a huge morale booster, but securing the semifinal spot should be their priority.

Therefore, the Indians can't afford to be complacent. They have had their troubles with a lot of travel as they play each of their matches at a separate venue.

Sri Lanka too can't afford to lose this match if they have to keep alive their chances. Their defeat to Afghanistan a couple of days back at Pune was a real dampener for them and they will be itching to get back to winning ways and maintain their chances of reaching the knockout stage.

India and Sri Lanka have faced each other on nine occasions in the ODI World Cups, with both teams winning four matches each and one ending in no result.

Overall, the two teams have played each other 167 times with India winning 98 of them and Sri Lanka 57. Of the remaining, 11 matches have ended in no result while one was tied.

At the Wankhede Stadium, India have won 11 out of the 20 ODIs they have played so far, losing nine. Of their 11 wins, only three have come batting first, so don't be surprised if Rohit Sharma opts to bowl first if he wins the toss on Thursday.

Sri Lanka have won two and lost one match at the Wankhede. But that one defeat has been a significant one as it was final of the 2011 World Cup that India won to lift the World Cup for the second time.

Rohit Sharma and his team will hope to beat Sri Lanka once again in a World Cup match at the Wankhede on Thursday and go on to lift the crown.