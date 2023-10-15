Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Update: Afghanistan In 6th Position

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has come to an interesting turn and any twists and turns can be expected at this point of the tournament. Today, Afghanistan is facing England in the 13th match of the season in Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Afghanistan won the match against England by 69 runs.
Check the detailed Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after the Afghanistan vs. England match.
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ICC Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 Updated After England vs. Match
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Run Rate
|Points
|1
|India
|3
|3
|0
|1.821
|6
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|3
|0
|1.604
|6
|3
|South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|2.36
|4
|4
|Pakistan
|3
|2
|1
|-0.137
|4
|5
|England
|3
|1
|2
|-0.084
|2
|6
|Afghanistan
|3
|1
|2
|-0.652
|2
|7
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|2
|-0.699
|2
|8
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|-1.161
|0
|9
|Netherlands
|2
|0
|2
|-1.8
|0
|10
|Australia
|2
|0
|2
|-1.846
|0
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)